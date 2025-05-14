Raid 2 vs Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison: Analyzing performances of Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar-starrers on 2nd Tuesday

Raid 2 vs. Kesari 2 Box Office Comparison: Raid 2 is currently competing with the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The Raid sequel stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role alongside Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Kesari 2 features Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Let's compare their net collections based on their performances on the second Tuesday.

RAID 2

Raid 2, which has completed two weeks of its theatrical run, earned Rs 4.75 crore on the second Tuesday. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the crime thriller led by Ajay Devgn is expected to earn a lifetime business of Rs 150 crore by the end of its theatrical run. Released on May 1, 2025, the Raid sequel is among the highest grossers of this year in Bollywood.

KESARI CHAPTER 2

Speaking of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film fetched Rs 2.75 crore on the second Tuesday. Jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, the legal drama, which hit the screens on April 18, 2025, will soon close the curtains. The Akshay Kumar starrer is targeting to finish in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore.

Movies Raid 2 Kesari 2 2nd Tuesday Rs 4.75 crore Rs 2.75 crore Lifetime Net Collections Rs 150 crore (expected) Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore (expected)

Co-produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 has earned Rs 2 crore more than Kesari 2 on the second Tuesday. As far as overall runs are concerned, the Raid sequel has performed better than the courtroom drama. Meanwhile, both movies have emerged successful at the box office.

While Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 release, Raid, Kesari Chapter 2 marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari, which was released in 2019. Which movie did you like the most?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.