Raid 2 vs Raid Box Office Comparison 2nd Tuesday: Analyzing which of Ajay Devgn’s crime dramas performed better

Raid 2 vs. Raid Box Office Comparison 2nd Tuesday: Raid 2 has set its foot in cinemas, seven years after Raid. It has already been established that the Raid sequel has performed better than the original release in its theatrical run. Let's compare the box office performances of Raid 2 and Raid based on their respective net collections on the second Tuesday.

RAID 2

Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 collected Rs 4.75 crore on the second Tuesday at the box office. The Raid sequel was aided by the Blockbuster Tuesdays movie offer, which resulted in higher ticket sales yesterday. Starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, the latest crime thriller is targeting to end its run at Rs 150 crore net business at the Indian box office.

RAID

Raid, which hit the screens on March 16, 2018, fetched Rs 2.40 crore on the second Tuesday. The Ajay Devgn-led crime drama earned a lifetime net collection of Rs 98 crore back then. Also featuring Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla, the 2018 release emerged as a hit at the box office.

Movies Raid 2 Raid 2nd Tuesday Rs 4.75 crore Rs 2.40 crore Lifetime Net Collections Rs 150 crore (expected) Rs 98 crore

Raid 2 surpassed the total net business of Raid on the ninth day of its release. A day later, the new release crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Both the Raid movies received positive word of mouth. These films are directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who has also helmed films like India's Most Wanted, Aamir, and No One Killed Jessica.

As of now, the Raid franchise now boasts a total collection of Rs 224 crore. It includes Rs 98 crore and Rs 126 crore collected by Raid and Raid 2, respectively. It is expected to remain under the Rs 250 crore mark after the end of Raid 2's theatrical run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

