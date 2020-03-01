Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann's film shows a dip on second Saturday

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 9: After a steady week one, Ayushmann Khurrana’s homosexual love story shows a dip on the second Saturday but will soon collect Rs 50 Crore nett.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which released on 21st February 2020 had a decent opening in its first week. The movie collected Rs 42.35 Crores in its first week. However, the movie showed a drop on the second Friday. The movie collected Rs 1.75 Crore on the second Friday which made it a total of Rs 44.10 Crore. But the Ayushmann starrer shows a slight growth on the second Saturday i. on day 9.

As per Box Office India, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer movie has collected Rs 2.75 crore nett on Saturday which brought it upto a total of Rs 4.50 Crore on Friday and Saturday. The movie can collect Rs 7.5 crore nett or even Rs 8 crore nett by the weekend giving it a Rs 50 crore nett in around ten days. Ayushmann’s film has managed to do good business in the Delhi NCR region. Though the drop on the second Friday was more than 75% it is normal as per expected the norms.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo, the film is one of the most commercial ones on the subject of homosexuality. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got a great response from the audience in the first week. However, the competition from starrer Thappad will surely have some impact over the second weekend for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the story of Aman and Kartik who fall in love with each other but have to fight with their family to stay together. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Box Office Collection for the opening week is as follows:

Day 1 - Rs 9 Crore

Day 2 - Rs 10.75

Day 3 - Rs 11 Crore

Day 4 - Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 5 - Rs 3 Crore

Day 6 - Rs 2.50 Crore

Day 7 - Rs 2.60 Crore

Day 8 - Rs 1.75 Crore

Day 9 - Rs 2.75 Crore

TOTAL Box Office Collection of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs 46.85 Crore (estimates)

Credits :Box Office India

