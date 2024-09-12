THROWBACK: When Anurag Kashyap went to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to satisfy his hunger; filmmaker said, 'He only knew how to make omelets'

Anurag Kashyap, who recently turned a year older, has never collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan despite studying in the same institution. While Anurag pursued zoology at Hansraj College, University of Delhi in the 90s, SRK graduated in economics from there in 1988. The filmmaker believes that SRK has an aura that he won't be able to cater to. There was a time when Anurag Kashyap went to Shah Rukh's Mannat to satisfy his hunger pangs and revealed that SRK knew how to prepare omelets.

In an old interview with Midday in 2020, Anurag Kashyap recalled an anecdote of visiting Shah Rukh Khan's mansion, Mannat as he was hungry. It is interesting to note that SRK treated him with omelets.

"I went to Shah Rukh Khan's house using our college connection. I remember him feeding me. He only knew how to make omelets. I have done things like that," the filmmaker said back then.

Anurag then shed light on his struggling days in the '90s when he stood outside the sets of Shah Rukh's 1998 film, Duplicate. The Gangs of Wasseypur director remembered that he would carry director Mahesh Bhatt's books while he was hungry and had no money back then. Recalling that he knew SRK from his university days, the filmmaker didn't feel intimidated by his presence.

The Bad Cop actor then reminisced about meeting late producer Yash Johar who "sensed" his hunger on the set. The veteran producer told the then-struggling filmmaker to eat food. Calling him "kind and amazing", Anurag recalled that he took the Kennedy director aside and fed him food.

Advertisement

Coming back to why Anurag Kashyap and Shah Rukh Khan have never worked in films, the director once told Humans of Cinema that he is "terrified by the fanbases of big stars". Anurag admitted that he won't be able to cater to SRK's aura. The Gulaal director added that he would only have the "courage" to work with King Khan, if his 2016 film, Fan had worked.

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap last helmed Kennedy in 2023. As an actor, he appeared in the series, Bad Cop this year. Shah Rukh Khan has Sujoy Ghosh's King in the pipeline, co-starring Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

ALSO READ: 7 Anurag Kashyap movies on Netflix you should not miss watching on his birthday