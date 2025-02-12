Thandel Day 6 Andhra Box Office Trends: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer records good occupancy; set for long run

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is holding up well at the box office. The romantic drama based on a true story is set to emerge as a Super-Hit venture by the end of its theatrical run.

Thandel opens with good occupancy on Day 6

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Thandel continues to lure the audience to the cinemas. The movie, directed by Chadoo Mondeti, opened with good occupancy in the morning shows today. It is expected to keep the same pace throughout the day.

Thandel has already emerged as a success for the makers. It will be the second CLEAN Hit movie for Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi after their previous collaboration, Love Story. Moreover, Thadel became the second big success for the Telugu film industry after the blockbuster results of Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Thandel set to have a long run in Telugu-speaking states

The Telugu film was also released in Hindi and Tamil regions. However, it couldn't do much outside its borders due to the strong competition from local releases. While Vidaamuyarchi remained the top choice in Tamil Nadu, the Hindi box office is being ruled by a 9-year-old re-released movie, Sanam Teri Kasam.

However, Thandel should aim for a long run in Telugu-speaking states since there is no significant release in the coming few weeks. At present, all eyes are on Valentine's Day. Since the core plot of Thandel is a love story, the movie is expected to see a major jump in its collections.

Advertisement

Thandel In Cinemas

Thandel is available to watch in cinemas. Have you booked your tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.