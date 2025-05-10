The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 10: Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's movie nets Rs 12 lakh on second Saturday

The Bhootnii Box Office Collection Day 10: The Bhootnii has failed to entertain the audience while facing Raid 2's frenzy in cinemas. The horror comedy stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film has been a low performer at the box office. The Bhootnii has no signs of improvement.

The Bhootnii, which is produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, has been struggling at the box office since its opening day. It has maintained its business in lakhs throughout its theatrical run so far.

On Day 9, the Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer earned Rs 12 lakh net business at the box office. The slight rise is due to the second Saturday. As far as the national matters are concerned, the situation has been sorted out. Yesterday, the horror comedy stood at Rs 10 lakh net collection.

Looking back at its performance, The Bhootnii managed to fetch a mere Rs 2.9 crore in eight days. It has generated a cumulative collection of Rs 3.12 crore in 10 days.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 2.9 crore (eight days) Day 9 Rs 10 lakh Day 10 Rs 12 lakh Total Rs 3.12 crore

The Bhootnii was earlier supposed to release alongside Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. However, the makers of Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari's film averted the clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer and postponed its release date. It was finally released on May 1, 2025, while clashing with Raid 2. It remains the lowest-performing movie while competing with both the parallel runners.

Deepak Mukut's production venture will soon leave the theaters with a disappointing fate. It will close the curtains after the arrival of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which will hit the screens in India on May 17, 2025.

