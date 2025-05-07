The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt starrer takes backseat on first Wednesday

The Bhootnii Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: The Bhootnii emerged as the current lowest performer at the Hindi box office while running parallel to Raid 2 and Kesari 2. The horror comedy is headlined by Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt alongside Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. The film has taken a backseat after the movie's offer day.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii has been running in theaters for seven days. It has failed to generate good momentum since its opening day. According to morning trends, on Day 7, the Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt starrer is likely to witness a drop of 15 percent today at the box office.

This is to note that the horror comedy earned Rs 20 lakh net business on the sixth day. The performance of the new release was slighly boosted by the discounted ticket rates yesterday.

The Bhootnii is struggling at the box office while managing to collect mere Rs 2.6 crore net business in the last six days. After today, it will remain under the Rs 3 crore mark.

Produced under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, The Bhootnii has received mixed word of mouth from cinephiles. It lacks strong star cast and good narrative that could attract the audience to watch the film in cinemas. The performance of The Bhootnii is also being impacted by Raid 2's frenzy.

The Bhootnii marks the respective theatrical comeback of both Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt in Bollywood after three years. While Roy was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva (2022), Dutt starred in Shamshera, which was released the same year.

In The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a ghostbuster, Baba. Mouni Roy is cast as a supernatural character named Mohabbat.

The Bhootnii in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

