The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Collections Week 2: Thalapathy Vijay starrer set to enter Rs 200 crore mark in 3rd weekend

Thalapathy Vijay's latest action flick, The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT), inches closer to the Rs 200 crore mark at the Tamil box office. The Venkat Prabhu-directed movie has ended its second week on a phenomenal note.

The GOAT Wraps Up Week 2 at Rs 197.75 Crore, Triumphs Journey To Enter Rs 200 Crore Club

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, The Greatest Of All Time stars an ensemble cast that includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Jayaram, Prabhudeva, Topstar Mohan, Yogi Babu, and Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles. After smashing the lifetime box office collection of Jailer in the state, The GOAT collected in the vicinity of Rs 3.25 crore and Rs 2.75 crore on its second Wednesday and second Thursday, respectively.

The total cume of Vijay starrer has reached Rs 197.75 crore gross at the Kollywood box office in two weeks. The action-drama is set to hit the Rs 200 crore mark in its third weekend.

Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT Grossed Rs 425 Crore Worldwide

While the Tamil actioner is doing exceptionally well in the local markets, it has met mixed reactions in the other states, which certainly dented its box office potential in the Telugu and Malayalam territories. Though it is expected to cross the lifetime box office collection of Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Leo in Hindi, the movie could have performed better if it had been released in the national chains, too, with ample marketing in the North Belt. The Tamil film has collected only Rs 76.25 crore from the other Indian states till now.

The GOAT is faring well in the overseas markets, where it has collected Rs 151 crore in gross by the end of its second week. The worldwide gross of the Thalapathy-Venkat film has reached Rs 425 crore, of which Rs 274 came from the Indian markets.

About The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time, or The GOAT, follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi, who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a regular government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The GOAT In Theatres

The GOAT plays at a theatre near you worldwide. Have you seen it yet? If yes, how do you feel about it?

