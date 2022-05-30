Top Gun: Maverick BO: Tom Cruise's film earns USD 250 million worldwide, biggest Memorial Day opening in USA

Top Gun: Maverick take off to a $250 million-plus opening weekend worldwide, setting the record for the highest opening for a film during Memorial Day weekend in the USA and becoming the biggest debut for a Tom Cruise movie. The domestic box office made up more than half of the worldwide biz with a $127 million during its three days weekend while the International markets contributed $124 million estimated by Paramount, subject to increase with actuals.

The film opened to $52 million on Friday, including $19 million in previews, and then eased off 27 per cent to $38 million on Saturday. The Sunday business is coming at $37 million for three days weekend of $127 million. The four day weekend in the USA is expected to reach $155 million which will be a new Memorial Day weekend record, beating the 15-year-old record of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. The reception to Tom Cruise starrer is excellent, as it scored a rare A+ CinemaScore from audiences in the USA.

Thanks to the strong word of mouth Top Gun: Maverick can go on to leg likely $400 million and maybe even $500 million in the states. Internationally the film performed best in Europe, Japan and Australia while Asia and Latin America were decent to good.

The top overseas market for Top Gun are as follows:

UK & Ireland - $19.40 million

France - $11.70 million

Australia - $10.70 million

Japan - $9.70 million

Germany - $6.50 million

Brazil - $5.30 million

Mexico - $4.60 million

Italy - $4 million

Hong Kong - $2.90 million

Taiwan - $2.70 million

Netherlands - $2.40 million

Sweden - $2.20 million

Indonesia - $2.20 million

Spain - $2.10 million

Norway - $2 million

India - $2 million

United Arab Emirates - $2 million

