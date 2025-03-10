Global Box Office: Mickey 17 reaches USD 53M, Ne Zha 2 tops USD 2B in China, Bridget Jones and Wicked continue strong

After debuting in South Korea, filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s home market, on February 28, Warner Bros’ Mickey 17 expanded to 66 other territories on March 7, bringing its global total to USD 53.3 million as of this writing. The highly anticipated film added USD 24.5 million this weekend, with strong performances in France (USD 2.9M), the UK (USD 2.7M), Germany (USD 1.3M), and Mexico (USD 1.3M). South Korea remains the top market with a USD 14.6M cume. The film also saw solid IMAX earnings, accounting for nearly 12% of its worldwide revenue.

Meanwhile, China’s animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 made history by topping USD 2 billion in the domestic market, becoming the first film ever to achieve the milestone in a single territory. The film’s gross now stands at USD 2.059 billion globally, overtaking Avengers: Infinity War to claim the number six spot on the all-time worldwide box office chart. With projections suggesting a final total of USD 2.075 billion, Ne Zha 2 could soon surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fifth highest-grossing film ever. The movie continues to lead advance bookings in China and is set for an April 4 release in Japan, with a UK release scheduled for March 14.

Elsewhere, Captain America: Brave New World added USD 9.2M from 52 overseas markets, bringing its international total to USD 194.2M and worldwide earnings to USD 370.8M after four weekends. Top-performing markets for the film include the UK (USD 21.2M), Mexico (USD 14.5M), China (USD 14.3M), France (USD 12.8M), and Korea (USD 11.1M). Disney is poised to become the first studio of 2025 to cross USD 1 billion globally, with its total currently at USD 994 million.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy continues its strong international run, earning another USD 7.9 million for a USD 103.8 million international cume. The UK remains the best-performing market at USD 51.1M, followed by Australia (USD 8.6M), the Netherlands (USD 5M), Poland (USD 4.8M), and Germany (USD 4.1M). Universal’s Wicked debuted in Japan with USD 3.7M, outgrossing Wonka and Barbie in their opening weekends. Its international total now stands at USD 261 million, with a global cume of USD 733.8M.

Additionally, the 97th Academy Awards’ Best Picture winner Anora saw a significant post-win boost, surging 435% internationally with USD 3.1 million from 53 markets. The global total for the Neon title now sits at USD 46.2 million, with noteworthy gains in Italy, Spain, Germany, and Korea.