Vettaiyan Opening Day India Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer takes SOLID start of Rs 35 crore

Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role along with an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and others, stormed the box office on the opening day. The movie, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel, collected Rs 35 crore on its first day of release.

Vettaiyan Opens With Rs 35 Crore In India; Records 2nd Best Opening Of 2024 in Tamil Nadu

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan marked the return of Superstar Rajinikanth on the big screen after delivering an All-Time Blockbuster movie, Jailer, last year. The cop action-drama has recorded a phenomenal opening of around Rs 19 crore to Rs 20 crore in Tamil Nadu, the second-best opening of 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT .

The movie grossed around Rs 9 crore collectively from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana belts. It managed to collect over Rs 4 crore from Kerala, while the rest of India contributed a sum of Rs 1.50 crore on the opening day. The Rajinikanth starrer made a strong Rs 35 crore gross on its first day of release at the Indian box office.

Vettaiyan To Take Benefit Of Dussehra Holiday, Positive WOM Should Drive The Wheel

The movie couldn't do much in the Hindi belt as it was released on limited screens. Further, it will face stiff competition in North India from today onwards with the arrival of Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

The TJ Gnanavel-directed movie has opened to majorly positive word-of-mouth; however, it is not a usual Rajinikanth mass-actioner. Compared to Jailer, Vettaiyan relies more on the director's vision. It focuses on the compelling storyline rather than Thalaivar's fan service, which is why it won't be able to repeat the historic success of Jailer.

However, Vettaiyan should take advantage of the Dussehra Holiday on Saturday, followed by Sunday. Due to the festive mood and favorable initial response, collections are expected to spike over the weekend.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname Vettaiyan, meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, a school teacher, and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn, prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands and even get transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

Watch Vettaiyan Prevue:

Vettaiyan Playing In Theatres

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan is now playing at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

