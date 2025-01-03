Viduthalai 2 Day 14 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's movie crosses Rs 40 crore in state; strictly average performance

Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi as the lead along with Soori and Manju Warrier, has completed its two weeks of release. The Vetrimaaran movie has so far been an average affair at the Tamil box office.

Viduthalai 2 continues with underwhelming performance; crosses the Rs 40 crore mark in Tamil Nadu

Opened with Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1, the crime thriller movie wrapped its opening weekend at a decent Rs 22.50 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

Further, it witnessed a downward trend and got hit by mixed to average word-of-mouth and the rival Hollywood release Mufasa: The Lion King, which is still doing well in India. After registering a good opening weekend, Viduthalai 2 couldn't stand tall against Mufasa: The Lion King. The Hollywood live-action movie eventually took the lead over Viduthalai 2 with better day-to-day trends.

By the end of its second weekend, the Vetrimaaran directorial managed to cross the Rs 40 crore mark at the Kollywood box office. The movie is now running in its final legs at the ticket window. It will stick to the cinemas for a couple more weeks since Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi was postponed from Pongal release, leaving the festival vacant for others.

Viduthalai 2 surpasses lifetime earnings of 1st part in home turf

Viduthalai 2, the sequel to much appreciated 2022 released Viduthalai, has almost sealed its fate at the ticket window. Though the movie had surpassed the total box office collection of its previous part, it is still miles ahead of a successful verdict. One of the major reasons is its budget.

The production cost of Viduthalai 2 is almost 75% more than its predecessor. Further, the ticket prices have also increased over the last two years.

Moreover, the sequel couldn't impress the audience much outside its regional borders and recorded an average box office performance.

