Viduthalai Part 2 Final Worldwide Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's movie ends run with below average Rs 63 crore gross
Viduthalai Part 2, the sequel to Viduthalai Part 1, hit the screens on December 20, 2024. Vijay Sethupathi-starrer grossed Rs 63 crore as its lifetime collection in global markets.
Viduthalai Part 2, the sequel to Viduthalai Part 1 (2023) was released in theaters on December 20, 2024. Celebrated actor Vijay Sethupathi reprised his role as Perumal Vaathiyar, the leader of Makkal Padai in the second installment. The 2024 release also featured Soori, Manju Warrier, and Anurag Kashyap among others. Viduthalai 2 has now ended its theatrical run.
Viduthalai Part 2 Grosses Rs 45 Crore In Tamil Nadu; Rs 63 Crore Globally
Directed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai Part 2 collected Rs 45 gross at the Tamil Nadu box office. Vijay Sethupathi-starrer earned Rs 8 crore in rest of India and Rs 10 crore in overseas markets. The period political crime thriller closed the curtains with a cume collection of Rs 63 crore at the worldwide box office.
|Particulars
|Gross Collections Of Vidhuthalai Part 2
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs 45 crore
|Rest of India
|Rs 8 crore
|Overseas
|Rs 10 crore
|Worldwide
|Rs 63 crore
Viduthalai Part 2 Surpassss Viduthalai Part 1 Global Earnings; Fails To Cross Rs 100 Crore
With Rs 63 crore worldwide earnings, Viduthalai Part 2 has outperformed Viduthalai Part 1 at the global box office. The 2023 original film fetched Rs 61.50 crore gross during its release back then. However, the total collection of Vetrimaaran's latest helmer isn't enough as it was expected to cross Rs 100 crore, considering Christmas was not competitive and it is a sequel to a successful movie.
Viduthalai Part 2 received positive reviews and had a resonablly good first weekend. However, it fizzled out over the weekdays. This is to note that the Tamil version of Mufasa: The Lion King also went ahead in daily box office business after the weekend.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Viduthalai 2 Day 14 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's movie crosses Rs 40 crore in state; strictly average performance