Vikram Second Week box office collections; Overtakes Master as highest grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu

Vikram had an excellent second week at the Indian box office as it grossed Rs. 71 crores approx, dropping less than 57 per cent from the first week. The total box office collections for the movie in India have reached Rs. 235 crores. The film will be surpassing Rs. 250 crores this weekend, targeting a finish around Rs. 280-290 crores.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 164 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 11 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 17 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 18.50 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 7.50 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 6.75 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 5.75 crores

2nd Thursday - Rs. 5 crores

Total - Rs. 235.50 crores

Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu yesterday, overtaking Master, with Rs. 142.25 crores approx. The film collected Rs. 44.25 crores in its second week in the state, which is the first time any movie has crossed Rs. 40 crores in the state, with the previous best being Rs. 38.10 crores of Baahubali 2. It now stands behind only Baahubali 2 in the state and will be taking the all-time record on Saturday. The Rs. 150 crores milestone will be crossed on Sunday and the film should set the new all-time record at probably around Rs. 175 crores.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 142.25 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 29.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 20.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 33.75 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 9.75 crores