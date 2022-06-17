Vikram Second Week box office collections; Overtakes Master as highest grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu
Vikram had an excellent second week at the Indian box office as it grossed Rs. 71 crores approx, dropping less than 57 per cent from the first week. The total box office collections for the movie in India have reached Rs. 235 crores. The film will be surpassing Rs. 250 crores this weekend, targeting a finish around Rs. 280-290 crores.
The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 164 crores
2nd Friday - Rs. 11 crores
2nd Saturday - Rs. 17 crores
2nd Sunday - Rs. 18.50 crores
2nd Monday - Rs. 7.50 crores
2nd Tuesday - Rs. 6.75 crores
2nd Wednesday - Rs. 5.75 crores
2nd Thursday - Rs. 5 crores
Total - Rs. 235.50 crores
Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu yesterday, overtaking Master, with Rs. 142.25 crores approx. The film collected Rs. 44.25 crores in its second week in the state, which is the first time any movie has crossed Rs. 40 crores in the state, with the previous best being Rs. 38.10 crores of Baahubali 2. It now stands behind only Baahubali 2 in the state and will be taking the all-time record on Saturday. The Rs. 150 crores milestone will be crossed on Sunday and the film should set the new all-time record at probably around Rs. 175 crores.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 142.25 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 29.50 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 20.25 crores
Kerala - Rs. 33.75 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 9.75 crores
Total - Rs. 235.50 crores
