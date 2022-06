Vikram Second Week box office collections; Overtakes Master as highest grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu

Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu yesterday, overtaking Master, with Rs. 142.25 crores approx. The film collected Rs. 44.25 crores in its second week in the state, which is the first time any movie has crossed Rs. 40 crores in the state, with the previous best being Rs. 38.10 crores of Baahubali 2. It now stands behind only Baahubali 2 in the state and will be taking the all-time record on Saturday. The Rs. 150 crores milestone will be crossed on Sunday and the film should set the new all-time record at probably around Rs. 175 crores.