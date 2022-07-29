Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 1: Kichcha Sudeep starrer opens better than Beast, Valimai & Vikram in Hindi belts

Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez led Vikrant Rona released yesterday, across the world, and has had a very good first day at the box office. The numbers from Karnataka were excellent while numbers elsewhere ranged from below par to decent to good. Vikrant Rona was a keenly awaited film and was extensively promoted. Salman Khan’s Salman Khan Films took the onus to present the film in Hindi and his addition to the project added the much needed credibility that the film required in the Hindi speaking belts, since the film didn’t have much face value for audiences in the north.

Vikrant Rona managed to collect Rs. 1 cr nett on its first day in the Hindi language. The number may not look too appealing but the opening is better than south imports like Vikram, Valimai, Beast and 777 Charlie. Also, it was a mid-week release, which limited its potential, significantly. The film needs steady growth over the weekend and a strong Monday hold, for a respectable lifetime total. The Kichcha Sudeep starrer, however, will face stiff competition from Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in titular roles. It is a wide 3000 screen release, which leaves Vikrant Rona with very little to work with.

Vikrant Rona has had a good chunk of audience preferring to watch the 3D version of the film and the effects have been lauded. Not many Indian films have been able to do justice to the impact of 3D, but this film has managed to, going by the reports. You can watch this Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer at a theatre near you.

