War 2 (Hindi) Day 2 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer shows reasonable 60 percent growth on Independence holiday; Adds Rs 45 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, grew by a reasonable 60 percent on day 2 in Hindi, to add Rs 45 crore net. The two day cume of the movie in Hindi stands at Rs 73 crore, keeping it on track for a Rs 130 crore net weekend. These aren't good numbers but they are decent nonetheless. The trend in the weekdays will be critical for the movie to end with net Hindi collections of over Rs 200 crore.

War 2 Adds Decent Rs 45 Crore Net On Independence Day Holiday In Hindi

The true value Hindi day 2 of War 2 is around Rs 48 crore net. Due to preference of the Telugu version of the movie over the Hindi version, the collections in the Andhra states for the Hindi version are lower than what they would normally be.

War 2's contribution from the Telugu version for the opening day was roughly Rs 20 crore net. The presence of Jr NTR propelled the movie to these numbers. The collections from the dubbed version have come down considerably on day 2 and that was pretty much expected, too. They are pegged at around Rs 10 crore net. The two day India net all language total is a little over Rs 100 crore.

War 2's Andhra States Distributor Stands To Lose Big

There should be some stability at low levels for the movie on Saturday and Sunday in Telugu. However, for the prices at which the rights of the movie in the Andhra states (all languages) were acquired for, the numbers being put up by the movie are simply not going to be enough. Renegotiations will have to happen, else the distributor will lose a fortune.

War 2's Trajectory Indicates A Rs 250 - 300 Crore Net Finish (All Languages)

The India net numbers of War 2 are likely to end in the Rs 250 - 300 crore net range unless the weekday drops are too crazy. The overseas numbers are not much to shout about either. A USD 7.5 million extended global weekend, including premieres is probably all that the movie will be able to manage. The hold over the weekdays will be critical if it really needs to hit USD 15 million in its full run.

War 2 In Theatres

War 2 plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from the box office or from online ticketing applications.

