BTS reclaims top spot on Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings for November; SEVENTEEN, NCT, SHINee, Stray Kids make top 5

K-pop powerhouse BTS has once again asserted its dominance, topping the November Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings as revealed by the Korean Business Research Institute. The latest rankings, based on extensive big data analysis collected from October 9 to November 9, reflect the public's ongoing love and engagement with their favorite boy groups. Factors such as consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes were considered, highlighting the most influential and buzzworthy groups of the month.

Securing first place, BTS boasted a brand reputation index of 5,447,345. The group’s keyword analysis showed high-ranking phrases like Jin, ARMY, and full group, underscoring the excitement surrounding their long-awaited activities as a complete unit. Related terms such as record, support, and lovely echoed the overwhelming affection and support from fans. Their positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a remarkable 90.07 percent positive sentiment, cementing their status as industry leaders.

Following closely behind, SEVENTEEN clinched the second spot with a brand reputation index of 4,562,920. The group's consistent popularity, bolstered by their dynamic performances and recent U.S. tour, has kept them in the spotlight, maintaining their stronghold among top-tier boy groups.

NCT made an impressive leap to third place, recording a staggering 264.01 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total to 3,391,698. This surge reflects the buzz generated by their recent releases and activities, resonating strongly with fans and the media alike.

SHINee also experienced a notable rise, jumping to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,250,294. The legendary group’s renewed activities and energetic promotions have clearly struck a chord, marking a 51.69 percent increase from the previous month.

Rounding out the top five, Stray Kids saw modest yet steady growth, achieving a brand reputation index of 2,599,566. Their consistent engagement with fans and captivating performances continue to fuel their momentum, securing their position among the leading K-pop boy groups for November.

Enlisted below are the top 30 Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings for November;

BTS SEVENTEEN NCT SHINee Stray Kids EXO THE BOYZ TWS ENHYPEN ATEEZ MONSTA X Super Junior ZEROBASEONE ASTRO Wanna One BIGBANG TVXQ 2PM BTOB EVNNE TOMORROW X TOGETHER INFINITE CRAVITY TREASURE WINNER ONEUS HIGHLIGHT PENTAGON The Wind VIXX

