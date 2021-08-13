Eat some Mexican food and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK, the South Korean pop band with all-girl members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa has moved mountains since their debut in 2016. In a span of 5 short years, the girls have gone from young trainees to powerful women who have not only shaped Korean music but also brought it to a global stage. The girls made history in 2019 by being the first Korean female group to ever perform in Coachella, they’ve also collaborated with mega popstars like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

Apart from marking their feet in the music industry, the girls have also inspired their huge fandom aka BLINKS with their fashion, style, and other talents. All 4 women have phenomenal talents that complement their team exceptionally well, if you wanna know which of these fierce ladies would be your bestie, take the quiz ahead and find out who your BLACKPINK bestie would be!

