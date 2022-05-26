EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan is all smiles as he poses with Manike Mage Hithe fame Yohani; Is a collab on the cards?

Aamir Khan is an actor who never misses a chance to surprise his audience. Be it with the storyline of his films, his looks, his promotional techniques and more, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist always has something new to offer to the fans. And as Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the superstar is now making headlines for his new pic. Well, that’s not from his upcoming movie. Instead, it happens to be with the Manike Mage Hithe song fame Yohani.

For the uninitiated, the young singer has been an instant sensation ever since her song Manike Mage Hithe turned out to be a massive hit. Interestingly, Pinkvilla has got its hand on an exclusive pic of the Taare Zameen Par actor wherein he was all smiles as he posed with Yohani. Aamir exuded charm in his brown shirt with black trousers while Yohani was seen in a neon coloured top with denims. Well, their pic has certainly got everyone wondering if Aamir and Yohani are collaborating anytime soon. Although an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, it will be a treat to see them collaborating on a project, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Aamir is currently looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and will have Aamir in a turbaned avatar. Interestingly, it will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. To note, Laal Singh Chaddh is the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead. Also starring Naga Chaitanya in a key role, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 this year.

Also Read: Aamir Khan confesses being selfish & taking his family for granted; Says ‘I forgot my family was waiting’