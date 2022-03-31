EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan & Genelia D'Souza to collaborate; Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in the making?

It's never an easy task to impress Bollywood's 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan. It doesn't matter how good you look or how big your name is, Aamir Khan will only cast you if you are 'perfect' for the role & obviously if you are talented enough. And it seems, Genelia will be lucky for the second time.

The first time she won Aamir's heart was in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. And now, we have learned that Genelia Deshmukh & Aamir Khan will be collaborating once again almost after a decade! A source close to Khan revealed that he is keen on casting Genelia D'Souza in his production film. Source also added that Aamir wants to sort of 'relaunch' Genelia with the film that he decided on to work with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actress. Apparently, the role will fit the actress best. Duo had met a few weeks ago & the deal is almost sealed. If all goes well, we might once again get to see Genelia in Aamir Khan Productions.

In February, Genelia also announced a rom-com titled 'Minister Mummy' on an OTT platform. She will be seen with her husband Riteish Deshmukh in the film. Also, Genelia announced her re-entry into South films through an Instagram post, earlier this month.

Genelia D’Souza took a circuitous route to fame in Bollywood— an utterly forgotten film (Tujhe Meri Kasam) with Riteish Deshmukh, followed by stardom in the South & then making it big in Bollywood through Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na opposite Imran Khan. Genelia took a break from showbiz after her marriage to Riteish Deshmukh on 3 February 2012. She was last seen in the 2012 film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya which also starred Riteish in the lead.

Now it looks like Genelia wants to dedicate her time to her professional life.

Also Read: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/exclusives/exclusive-riteish-deshmukh-and-genelia-deshmukh-feature-shaad-ali-film-deets-inside-975623