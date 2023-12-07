EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap calls Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ‘finest actors’; talks about reunion with Animal star
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap lauded Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and revealed if he would reunite with the Animal actor.
Ranbir Kapoor is reveling in the positive reception of his recently released crime thriller, Animal, which has been making waves at the box office, much to the joy of his fans. Anurag Kashyap, who has collaborated with Ranbir in the past, showered praise on him in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. Kashyap lauded both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the 'finest actors.' Furthermore, he disclosed whether he harbors a desire to collaborate with Ranbir again.
Anurag Kashyap showers praise on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's journey, especially in light of the trending success of his latest movie, Animal. Kashyap didn't just stop at acknowledging Ranbir's prowess but extended his praise to Alia Bhatt as well. He remarked, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the finest actors, and they are a couple. So imagine the amount of talent in one house."
Kashyap admitted he hadn't seen Animal yet, but he added, "If it's successful for him, it's good for him then."
Anurag Kashyap on wanting to work with Ranbir Kapoor
During the conversation, Anurag Kashyap was asked about the possibility of collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor again. For the unversed, the duo had previously worked together on Bombay Velvet, a film released in 2015 that faced commercial failure.
In response, Kashyap expressed, “Main? (Me?) Who wouldn't want to work with him? But mujhe nahi lagta ki main… bahut time lagta hai accept karne me. Dekho kya hai mere paas koi formula nahi hai blockbuster banane ka aur star jab experiment karta hai na toh mujhe bhi gaali padti hai aur usko bhi gaali padti hai” (But I don't think… It takes a lot of time to accept. Look, I don't have any formula for making a blockbuster, and when a star experiments, I get criticized, and so does he).
Kashyap continued, “Jab aadmi star ho jata hai na toh uske fans ho jate hai. Fan word kaha se aata hai fanatic se aata hai. So fans jo hai na apne star ko aise dekhte hai. Jo fanclubs hai ladte rehte hai aapas mein, ek invisible sa war chal raha hai non stop sare fans clubs k beech me. Toh agar aap uss fan club ko cater nahi ka rahe ho na toh star ke sath film banana bada mushkil kaam hai ek filmmaker k liye” (When a person becomes a star, he gets fans. The word fan comes from fanatic. So, fans see their star in a certain way. The fan clubs are constantly fighting among themselves; there's an invisible war going on non-stop between all the fan clubs. So, if you're not catering to that fan club, making a film with the star becomes a challenging task for a filmmaker).
