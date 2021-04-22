EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor will prepare for her double role in Chaalbaaz In London; Read Deets

Besides Chaalbaaz In London, Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in Nagin and in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier this month, announced her next film, Chaalbaaz In London, in which she plays her first ever double role. The movie is being directed by Pankaj Parashar, who had also helmed the 1989 starrer Chaalbaaz. In a statement released earlier, the director had said that Shraddha is like magic on screen, and for him there is nobody better than her for a film like Chaalbaaz In London. Pinkvilla now has some new exclusive updates on this much awaited film.

A source close to the development informs that Shraddha will undergo action training for this movie. “It’s a character’s requirement, however that’s not all. Shraddha will also have to learn the basics of a few foriegn languages as one of her characters speaks a few foreign languages too. Meanwhile, the writing is currently going on in full swing. Baaghi 2 writer Jojo Khan and Dream Girl writer Niket Pandey have collaborated with Pankaj Parashar for the script. Once they lock the final story, they will decide on the shooting date,” adds the source.

Chaalbaaz In London is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan. Interestingly, this is Shraddha’s second movie collaboration with Ahmed after Baaghi 3. “Shraddha is a fabulous actor and she will play both the characters with equal ease and her comic timing is impeccable. I know how funny Shraddha can be, so she was our obvious choice and when we reached out to her, she obviously jumped at it,” Ahmed had mentioned in a statement earlier.

Meanwhile, Shraddha will next be seen in Nagin and in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with .

Also Read | Anushka Sharma basks in the post pregnancy glow as she poses with Virat Kohli and RCB’s Mohammed Azharuddeen

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×