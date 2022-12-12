EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent their first wedding anniversary

On December 9, 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Rajasthan in the presence of their families and close friends. Three days back, the gorgeous couple celebrated their first anniversary. The Merry Christmas actress posted a dreamy picture from the wedding, and called Vicky her “ray of light”, while the latter on his Instagram mentioned, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!.”

Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that Katrina and Vicky celebrated their special day together on the sets of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. “Vicky was shooting for the Sam Manekshaw biopic in Ooty, and Katrina joined him on the set to spend some quality time together on their big day. She is now back in Mumbai,” informs a source close to the development.