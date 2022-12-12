EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent their first wedding anniversary
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They celebrated their first anniversary recently.
On December 9, 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Rajasthan in the presence of their families and close friends. Three days back, the gorgeous couple celebrated their first anniversary. The Merry Christmas actress posted a dreamy picture from the wedding, and called Vicky her “ray of light”, while the latter on his Instagram mentioned, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!.”
Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that Katrina and Vicky celebrated their special day together on the sets of Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. “Vicky was shooting for the Sam Manekshaw biopic in Ooty, and Katrina joined him on the set to spend some quality time together on their big day. She is now back in Mumbai,” informs a source close to the development.
In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal had opened up on life post marriage with Katrina Kaif. “Changed, I don’t know. Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. It’s not changed, I would say life has evolved, life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai. It’s nice, it’s really nice,” the actor had said.
In another earlier conversation, Katrina had also shared, “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life, you are now sharing your life with a person and you’re living together. It's been really beautiful, it’s been really, really wonderful. He has been away a lot on shoots, as have I, so I think that’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there is constant travel, you do get less time together. But he is just a very, very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life.”
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: New face opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, confirms Mukesh Bhatt