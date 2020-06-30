EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse to be with distressed friend in lockdown

Jacqueline Fernandez was staying at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse amid the lockdown. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the Kick actress left his farmhouse to be with her close friend in Mumbai who was feeling distressed due to lockdown.

Over the past few months, the Coronavirus pandemic has been the reason behind a nationwide lockdown. While some of the restrictions of the lockdown had been eased off a while back, due to an increasing number of cases, several states extended the lockdown. Amid this, Jacqueline Fernandez was staying at ’s Panvel farmhouse over the past few months with others. Jacqueline even shot for the song Tere Bina with Salman at the Panvel farmhouse and often used to share videos from the same. However, now, Pinkvilla has learnt that she recently left the farmhouse to be with a distressed friend in Mumbai.

A source close to the actress exclusively shared with Pinkvilla, “Jacqueline had a conversation with a very close friend of hers who had been staying in Mumbai all alone during the lockdown. They both are very close friends and over the conversation, she found out that her friend was distressed. Jackie, as soon as she got an inkling about how disturbed her friend had been, travelled from Panvel and would be staying with her. She will be staying by her side during these times when she needs a friend, the most”.

Amid the times of lockdown, mindsets of people have been affected as life has come to a standstill. A day back, Maharashtra extended lockdown till July 31, 2020. Amid this, Jacqueline’s move to head back to be with a distressed friend amid the lockdown proves that the actress is surely a true friend. Over the past few months, Jacqueline was staying with Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and others at his farmhouse in Panvel. Often videos and photos of Salman and Jacqueline heading out for cycling around the farmhouse would surface on social media. However, now it seems seeing her friend in distress, Jacqueline decided to head to Mumbai. On the work front, Jacqueline featured in Salman’s video Tere Bina.

