EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to visit Kashi Vishwanath post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to fulfil his vow

Kartik Aaryan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie has been the much awaited sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa and was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Also starring Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has set the box office on fire. As Kartik is grinning ear to ear with the success of his horror comedy, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor is now heading to Varanasi to fulfil his mannat.