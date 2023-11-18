EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif wants to star in solo action film, says 'It would be fantastic'

The film Tiger 3 by Maneesh Sharma, featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has recently been released in theaters, achieving significant success at the box office. Katrina Kaif, lauded for her impressive action sequences in the movie, shares her enthusiasm for a solo action film in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Katrina Kaif discloses her long-standing desire to star in a solo action film

During the chat, when the discussion came up about the widespread desire to see Katrina Kaif in a solo action film, the actress remarked, "I think when the time is right and when the combination of the perfect story, the perfect team, the perfect director, the perfect producer and when I say perfect I mean the right to tell that story. When that comes together and it's the right time for me as well, I would love to do that. I know it's something I've always wanted to do and I've spoken about this many times and it would be fantastic. It'll be great and I know the kind of excitement that it would hold for me to do a film like that so let's see".

The Phone Bhoot actress also delved into why she finds joy in doing action movies, expressing, "For me, action and dance are two disciplines you can say that I have an affinity to. I really really enjoy it and I love doing action and dance for one reason especially is that you absolutely have to be in the present moment. If you lose your focus or if you're distracted even for a moment, you've lost the sequence. You'll see it in the shot. You'll see if you're disconnected in that dance movement or in that action beat. I think I like that because it brings all my focus and my concentration into one place, and I enjoy physical expression. I think it's something that I always have."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 marks the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, seamlessly fitting into this interconnected film series. Set against the backdrop of the events from Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, the narrative unfolds as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, alias Tiger, embarks on a high-stake mission to clear his name from treason allegations. His path becomes even more intricate as he grapples with the necessity to confront his arch-nemesis.

