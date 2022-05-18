EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit Nene reacts on Tezaab remake: ‘It's an art form, and it’s open for interpretation’

It was recently reported that filmmaker N. Chandra’s Tezaab starring Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor will be remade by producer Murad Khetani. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, when we asked Madhuri about her excitement on the remake of her 1988 action-romance film, here’s what she had to say. “I don’t know. I have to see the movie, then I’ll be excited,” says the actress.

She further adds, “Well, I think if he is touching it then he has that confidence that he is doing something different. It's an art form, and it’s open for interpretation. So if he has another form or another interpretation of Tezaab, and has the confidence to make it then I am looking forward to seeing it.”

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with ETimes, Madhuri’s Pukar and Lajja director Rajkumar Santoshi stated that the actress’s talent has not been completely utilized by the film industry yet. Reacting on the same, Madhuri shares, “I am so happy people are saying there is much more to come as that encourages me also to say, ‘yes, people have faith in me’. 35 years plus career and they are still saying that there is so much more to come and they have that faith and confidence in me, that always helps an artist feel better. I will try to reach for the moon because when you get an appreciation you feel like, ‘Oh my God, I got to do something more’.”

Meanwhile, Madhuri’s new single ‘Tu Hai Mera’ was unveiled recently on her birthday.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on Tu Hai Mera & being coached by Ron Anderson, who trained Ariana Grande, The Weeknd