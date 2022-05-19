EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit on plans to take up direction: ‘I would like to do that’

While Madhuri Dixit Nene is promoting her recently released single ‘Tu Hai Mera’, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress also opened up on her upcoming projects and direction plans. After becoming a singer and writer for her album, does the actor-producer also plan to venture into direction soon? “Ya ya, definitely. I would like to do that at some point. But like I say, right now I am busy with the kids. My younger one is in eleventh now, next year he will be in 12th (standard). There is a lot of work we have to do with him also, so there are a lot of things pulling me in different directions. But once that settles down then maybe I can think of direction or writing. Like I say, never say never,” shares Madhuri.

She was last seen in the Karan Johar produced web show, The Fame Game, which was unveiled earlier this year. “I loved every aspect of The Fame Game, because it talks about everything, and in a very sensible, true and sincere way. Whether it’s about sexuality, mental health issues, sexism, ageism - it talks about everything but in a very real, sincere and unapologetic way,” says the actress.

Meanwhile, her next Marathi production Panchak is ready for a release. “We have to see which way we want to go, but that will be my next release as a producer. Now, my Amazon Prime film (Maja Maa) will also come. Somewhere before the end of this year the movie should come out. We are done with the shooting,” Madhuri concludes.

