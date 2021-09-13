EXCLUSIVE: Nani says Shahid Kapoor’s Hindi version of Jersey looks promising: ‘I think he will do it better’

Actor Nani’s Telugu film Jersey has been remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor leading the cast. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Nani opened up on this much awaited remake. “Gowtam (Tinnanuri) showed me a few pictures - the director of the original, and it looks very promising. Gowtam is somebody who is a man of very few words, even if he likes something - I know it but not everyone can say it - I can see it on his face when he likes something. He doesn’t say much, but when Gowtam told me how happy he was with the output of the Hindi version, I already can imagine how brilliantly it would have come out,” says Nani.

He adds that he is looking forward to seeing the Hindi remake of Jersey. Ask him if would be able to play the part as well as he did, and Nani responds, “Hundred percent. I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.” Meanwhile, theatres in most parts of the country are shut because of the pandemic, and Nani informs that he misses going to the theatres.

“Even if I wasn’t an actor, and was into some other industry, I would have equally missed the theatre. Big screen entertainment will never ever go out of fashion, because that’s how we have grown up. Just to sit together with 400 to 500 people, and share our emotions, expressions and reactions with everyone is a different ball game altogether. But now while the entire world is going through something, we should always adapt to our alternate options, and luckily we have great alternate options,” Nani signs off.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan to be a part of THIS international series with Priyanka Chopra? Find out