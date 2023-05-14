EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde's mom feels she looks best on-screen with Allu Arjun, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Actress Pooja Hegde, who is quite active on social media, was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Though the film received a mixed response from the audience, but her on-screen chemistry with Salman was highly praised. Recently, in Mother's Day special segment, Pooja and her mom Lata Hegde sat down for a fun chat with Pinkvilla, and talked about their relationship. During the lovely interaction, Pooja's mom revealed that she loved watching Pooja with Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, and Salman Khan on the big screen.

Pooja Hegde and mom Lata Hegde get chatty with Pinkvilla

During the interview, Pooja's mother was asked about the actor who looks best with her on-screen. Her mom chose Salman, Allu Arjun, and Hrithik's names. Pooja made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik in Mohenjo Daro. With Allu Arjun, she featured in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja's mom said, "She looks best with Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan." Pooja was quick to interrupt, "See the moms give the honest answer, we have to give the diplomatic answer (laughs)." Her mom continued, "No, the others are also good enough. But if you ask me who looks the best, I can't name everybody. But even Salman was good."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

While speaking about her future husband, her mom also shared a list of things that her partner should have. She revealed, "She should look for somebody who's very understanding, who understands her very well. I think the most important thing for a successful marriage is a good partnership. Being able to have intelligent conversations, being able to respect that person. If can't respect the person you are going to live with your husband, it's very difficult to have a life with that person. I think she has to marry a person whom she can look up to, who inspires her and who also encourages her and vice versa. She's a very sensitive person, someone who takes care of her little things and makes her feel special. I think that's what will work for her."

