EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor says he 'never gave up' as he reacts to less conversations during his launch

Shahid Kapoor is considered one of the finest actors in the film industry. He made his film debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vish, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. After that, he did many successful films such as Vivah, Jab We Met, Haider, Kabir Singh, and many more. Now, during the recently hosted Pinkvilla Masterclass, Shahid reacted to how he received fewer conversations during his launch in the industry.

Shahid Kapoor reacts to fewer conversations during his launch

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shahid Kapoor who completed 20 years in the Bollywood industry reacted to how the conversation was around him during his launch time. The actor with a laugh said, "There was no conversation that was happening around me. Nobody knew who I was. I was hoping that somebody will be interested in me and somebody will give me an opportunity so it was a very regular kind of struggle for me."

He further added, "I had to prove myself many times, got rejected many times, and never gave up because you know now when I look back 20 years back I'm like yaar I don't know I was very thick skin pata nehi maine kaise kar liya (no idea how I did it). So you have to have a lot of belief in yourself even at a time when nobody else believes in you, you must believe in yourself because you have to prove to other people that you're worthy of their belief and that has to first start with you proving to yourself that you're worthy of your own belief. So you have to believe in yourself and start working towards things and you should never expect people to accept you just like that because that would be so boring."

Shahid continued, "Whatever is coming your way believe in yourself and keep moving and that's what I did so there was not much chatter around me. Thankfully things have changed a little."

