EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor spills deets about untitled film with Kriti Sanon; says ‘It’s a rom-com with a…’

Shahid Kapoor recently graced our Pinkvilla Masterclass where he opened up about how there was no chatter around his launch in the industry, but things changed after the premiere of Ishq Vishk. He also recalled how iconic films like Jab We Met, Haider, Vivah, and Kabir Singh came his way and gave interesting anecdotes on the highs and lows of his career. During the conversation, the actor promised to feature in a rom-com soon while answering questions posed to him by Abbas Mustan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Ramesh Taurani.

Shahid Kapoor reveals details about his upcoming rom-com with Kriti Sanon

During the exclusive interaction with us, Shahid Kapoor was asked when fans could see him in a love story or a rom-com again. Sharing a light smile, the actor said, "I'm doing a film which actually I finished a film and that's going to come out. We couldn't find a title otherwise I would have announced that 'this film of mine is a rom-com' so we are finding a title. But yeah that's what coming out next and that is kind of like a rom-com but it's a rom-com with a twist highly unexpected. "

Revealing further details, Shahid continued, "My next film is a rom-com with a twist which has got me and Kriti Sanon and lots of songs and lots of fun and that will be out sometime soon."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

During the same interactive, he was also asked why he does not do multiple films in a year. The Haider actor said, "I'm trying to do as many films as I can but main muche chipkake acting nehi karta (I don't do acting sticking fake beards). I like to do one film at a time so I can probably do two and a half films in a year in a sense that do half of it and then complete so that is the aim and I'm hoping to do that. I didn't come here just to make money, I came here to live my dream of being an actor and creating compelling cinema giving people moments that they remember forever just the way I grew up."

