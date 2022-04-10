EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor on wanting to do a comedy film: I am actually quite tired after Kabir Singh…

Shahid Kapoor is a brilliant actor and he is all set for the release of his much-awaited movie Jersey. The film that was supposed to release in December last year is finally releasing on April 14. Well, the actor along with his leading lady Mrunal Thakur is on a promotional spree and recently these two interacted with Pinkvilla exclusively and opened their heart out about their film and a lot of things. Shahid has been great with his comic timings and has worked in some comedy movies as well so when we asked him when will we get to see him in a comedy film, the actor revealed that he would love to do something like this.

Shahid Kapoor said, “Somebody has to offer me, I am actually wondering why I am doing all these intense roles again and again. Dramatic roles let's not just say intense. But, I would love to do something like this. I am actually quite tired after Kabir Singh, after Jersey and you know even Ali’s film and to some extent even Raj & DK’s shows, these are all intense dramatic, slightly broody in very different ways, they are all very different from each other, but they are very demanding and they suck the emotion out of you. So I would love to do something easy and chill.”

Mrunal Thakur interrupted and told Shahid, “Why don’t I get to do a dance number with you?” To this Shahid revealed that it has been a long time since he has actually danced. But he also added that those movies are also not nice. He said, “gaane ache hote hai picturein achi nahi hoti, use better hai picture achi karo.”

