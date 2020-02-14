EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi OPENS UP on his changed life and upcoming films as Gully Boy clocks in 1 year

The actor who emerged as a stellar performer in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy is Siddhant Chaturvedi. His stint as MC Sher catapulted him into mainstream cinema and now, he has several projects. Here’s what Siddhant said exclusively to Pinkvilla as Gully clocked in 1 year.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gully Boy clocks one year since its release today. The movie, that has become one of the most loved films of all time across India and also has a cult-like following, saw Siddhant make his debut on the silver screen as MC Sher and sweep the floor with his stellar performance. His terrific performance as MC Sher with aka Murad proved that a star is born and is here to stay. Now, a year later, Siddhant has a film with , Ananya Panday and Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji and .

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla about how life has changed since Gully Boy and how his line-up for 2020 looks, Siddhant shares, "Well, it's hectic but it is amazing because this is what I wanted it’s better than just being idle and not doing anything and just going around auditioning for random TV ads back in the day." The actor further opens up about his future projects and how he will be seen donning different characters. The star mentioned that he is excited for his next films and is looking forward to it.

Siddhant says, "So it's better that I am shooting now and I get to dance, I get to kick some asses in my action film, I get to make people laugh, I get to play a lot of characters in Bunty Aur Babli. I get to romance Deepika Padukone, I get to romance Ananya Panday and yeah you'll see one more big actress out there which will soon be announced who I am going to be romancing so yeah it's fun."

All of 2019 saw Siddhant bag various awards for his debut performance in Gully Boy as Mc Sher with the latest one being the Dadasaheb Phalke award for best debut performance.2020 certainly seems to be a busy year for the actor who is currently shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Fans are eagerly waiting to see their beloved Mc Sher back on the big screen and so are we.

