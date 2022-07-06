Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's Haseen Dillruba to return with another pulpy sequel?

In July 2021, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's murder mystery Haseen Dillruba took the streaming platform by storm. Being termed as a 'pulpy thriller', the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles, the murder mystery also explored lust and infidelity.

Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, there's much chatter about Haseen Dillruba's sequel being in the works. A source revealed, “There is interest in the film because it broke into the Indian market in a way that no other Hindi movie on Netflix was able to. Its success can be attributed to its story and pulpy treatment. The producers and the streaming giant are pursuing the idea of a sequel. Writer Kanika Dhillon is toying with the idea of picking up the narrative from where the first part ended."

The film followed the story of a completely mismatched couple, Taapsee and Vikrant, who tied the knot after an arranged marriage meet. However, things go south when Taapsee's character gets attracted to her husband's cousin played by Harshvardhan Rane. As per reports, Haseen Dillruba emerged as the most-watched Hindi film on Netflix in 2021. When quizzed about a possible sequel, Taapsee Pannu said, "All I can say at this point is that I can’t deny (the news)."

Would you love to see a sequel of Haseen Dillruba? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hrithik Roshan plays dumb charades on set with his team in the US; Can you guess the film?