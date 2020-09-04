EXCLUSIVE: Teachers' Day: Alaya F’s teacher reveals the actress' secret to turning her goals into reality

Alaya F’s teacher has opened about the Jawaani Jaaneman actress and shared some interesting facts about the young starlet.

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F has been one of the most talked about newcomers this year. The young starlet made her grand debut with and starrer Jawaani Jaaneman and ever since then she has been the apple of everyone’s eyes. It was difficult to take eyes off her innocent charm and panache in the movie. And while Alaya is just a movie old, she enjoys a massive fan following across the world. In fact, even the 22 year old actress’ teacher can’t stop gushing about her and is extremely proud of her achievements.

As Teacher’s Day is around the corner, Pinkvilla got in touch with Alaya’s teacher Dimple Kotecha who spilled beans about the starlet and revealed the secret to her success. She stated that the Jawaani Jaaneman actress has been quite a hardworking person. “I truly believe she has spoilt all her teachers with her consistency, effort and warmth! Her sheer determination to turn a goal into reality makes it an absolute pleasure to enable. Her secret is hard work and that is indispensable! Dance may have been our language, but I’ve closely watched her evolve, come into her own, discover herself and literally fly.. which teacher wouldn’t be proud?” Dimple added.

Well, with her impeccable performance in Jawaani Jaanemann with Saif Ali Khan, Alaya has certainly proved her mettle and is a proof that she can give the leading actresses of the industry a run for their money. It will be interesting to see how she will carve a niche for herself in Bollywood.

