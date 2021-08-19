EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan's The Immortal Ashwatthama not shelved, but delayed by a few months

After unveiling The Immortal Ashwatthama’s poster earlier this year, it was recently reported that this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has now been apparently shelved because of budget issues. However, we have learnt that this Aditya Dhar directorial hasn’t been shelved, but has only been delayed by a few months.

“Looking at the ongoing situation because of the pandemic and its impact on the theatres and the industry, the makers felt the need to re-analyse the budget of the film, including the portion dedicated to the VFX for the movie. So they are reworking on that now, and need some time for that. The Immortal Ashwatthama is a dream project for the makers, and they want to make it the right way,” informs a source close to the development. The informer also adds that for now Vicky and Sara have stopped prepping for the film, and will resume once everything is streamlined.

Because of the pandemic, the makers were even finding it difficult to find appropriate locations to shoot for the film. “There were also some Visa issues, so they felt it best to delay the film for now. They will relook at the locations once things get back to normal,” adds the source. Reportedly, Suniel Shetty and Jaideep Ahlawat were also in talks with the makers to play pivotal roles in the film.

The first look of this Ronnie Screwvala production was released in January 2021. “Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama,” Aditya Dhar had written on Instagram.

