‘I think it’s foolishness’: R Madhavan on reports of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein being remade; EXCLUSIVE

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, R Madhavan, who is promoting his upcoming film- Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, opened up on his journey, and on being grateful for it. “I am not the kind of guy who looks back often and kind of evaluates one's life about what has happened. I am actually a very live-in-the-moment kind of a guy. So I am grateful that I have had the ability with my work, and the love of the public to do what I want to, and when I want to - that freedom being a rarity. But I don’t gloat over it. I am just grateful for it,” says Madhavan.

He also reacted to the reports that his 2001 classic, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is gearing up for a remake. “I wish them all the very best,” Madhavan keeps it short. When asked if he is happy about it, the actor responds, “I think it’s foolishness, and that’s my opinion. I wouldn’t want to touch that. I wouldn’t do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do. And I hope they surprise, because nothing in the industry can actually be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people."

He further adds, “For the audiences it is more than a movie. It is sort of an anthem in some ways. It’s like almost saying that 15 years from now you want to remake 3 Idiots. I don’t think it's a sensible… let me just put it again - I think it's a brave decision.”

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, and featured R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan.

