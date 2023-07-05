Richa Chadha: My wish is to get invited to parties where Shah Rukh Khan just shows up after 12; EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Richa Chadha opened up on nepotism and clans. Has she ever felt the need to be a part of any clan? “No, I haven’t. My wish is that I get invited to parties where like Shah Rukh Khan just shows up after 12 o'clock. Aisa maine bahut suna hai that you know he comes late to parties and he hangs out for a bit. I sleep very early but that day I will just be there,” says the Fukrey actress.

Richa Chadha adds, “So I don’t mind being invited to parties because I like to socialize, especially after hours because by then people are in a chill space, relaxing and talking. But other than that not really, because I feel clan also is restrictive in a way. Like when you are starting out and someone says ok now do this small role, things like this have happened a lot with me too.”

Richa Chadha on nepotism

However, Richa states that clans do exist in Bollywood. “Let's get real - it's not possible for them to not exist. If there are a few people who know each other for 20-30 years, they stay at a distance of 5 kilometers, are meeting each other on the weekends, they are getting married, their kids are growing up together, playing together, so it’s natural na. Tomorrow when Choocha (Varun Sharma) gets married, he will have a kid, he will obviously bring the child to our house. So ten years down the line people might say they have a Fukrey clan, but it's not a clan - we are really close friends. Ofcourse, we are not going to ostracize other people, we are not going to discriminate against other people, but it is possible that if I think of a role, I will think of my friend because I will be like, ‘This guy can do this well’,” explains Richa.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Richa Chadha recalls incident about a jealous co-star: ‘Their staff threw all my stuff’