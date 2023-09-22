Varun Dhawan resumes shooting for Atlee's action entertainer today; Deets inside

Nearly a month after the completion of its first schedule, Varun Dhawan and Atlee are all geared up to resume shooting for their upcoming action entertainer, referred to as VD18. Varun has recovered from his leg injury, while Atlee is riding high on the unprecedented box office victory of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Filled with boundless energy and enthusiasm, Atlee is returning to work and would be commencing the second schedule of his Varun Dhawan movie today in Mumbai.

"Varun Dhawan begins the second leg of shooting for Atlee's mass entertainer today in a Mumbai studio. It's a long schedule planned in multiple locations and will see Varun and his leading lady, Keerthy Suresh, canning major dramatic and emotional scenes together. The makers will also be filming some action sequences in this schedule that will run till around October 15th," a source close to the project exclusively told Pinkvilla. The film is anticipated to be wrapped up by December, with a target of releasing it in theatres in May 2024.

Varun plays a police officer in Atlee's mass entertainer

VD18 is billed as a dramatic entertainer that promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline, powerful performances, and high-octane action sequences. Varun portrays the role of a police officer in this film, while South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh and Jubilee actress Wamiqa Gabbi play the leading ladies. Atlee, known for directing blockbusters like Theri, Mersal, Bigil, and Jawan, is presenting the film while his wife, Priya Atlee, is bankrolling it in association with Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios. Tamil filmmaker Kalees, who has previously helmed Jiiva-starrer techno-thriller Kee, has been entrusted to direct this movie, co-written by Atlee and Sumit Arora, who also penned the massy dialogues of Jawan.

Following his stint in the Atlee mass entertainer, Varun is expected to dive into a comedy flick directed by his father, David Dhawan. The project is currently in its scripting phase and will go on floors early next year. The Bawaal actor is also in discussions for a romantic comedy with Dharma Productions, although the details are yet to be finalized. On the release front, Varun has Raj & DK’s Amazon Prime series, Citadel India, scheduled up for the first quarter of 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan director Atlee on Varun Dhawan's VD18; reveals how Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to turn producer