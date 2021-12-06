Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding EXCLUSIVE: Police Official opens up on the security preparations

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the news for their wedding, which will take place on December 9 in Rajasthan. Reportedly, the couple along with their families and close friends will be leaving for the venue today, while Vicky’s stunt director-father Sham Kaushal was spotted earlier today in Mumbai who had stepped out for some personal work. The pre-wedding functions will begin tomorrow. Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, a police official from Sawai Madhopur opened up on the security preparations at the venue.

“Complete security is in place, and everyone is at work. Their bouncers will be there, and officials from the hotel management as well as from event management will also be there. Our duty is to maintain law and order, and our preparation is complete and full proof. The duty will go on till December 10 for sure.” informs Fajruddin Khan, Control Room In Charge at Sawai Madhopur.

Meanwhile, the wedding preparations at Six Senses Fort, Barwara is going on in full swing. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have also been invited to the do. According to reports, other celebrities who are on the guest list include, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas Zafar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Farah Khan and Sidharth Malhotra. Pinkvilla had recently exclusively reported that Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan won’t be a part of the nuptials as they are in Moscow shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Yesterday, Katrina along with her family was even spotted at Vicky Kaushal’s residence in Maximum City.

