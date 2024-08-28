6 Most Weird Contract Demands By Celebrities Ft. Samuel L. Jackson, Nicolas Cage & More

It is not a secret that the celebs often put forward their demands while exerting their powers. Their demands become so important that they tend to put them on their contracts so that the production team abides by them. Sometimes, celebrities have talked about their contract demands in various interviews, while other times, their close sources have shared it in public for entertainment purposes.

Celebrities including Keanu Reeves, Nicolas Cage, Reese Witherspoon, and others have quite bizarre contract demands. From getting their own wardrobe to forbidding studios from digitally manipulating performances, read ahead to know more about these contract demands.

Queen Latifah’s ‘no-death’ clause

Queen Latifah has one of the weirdest clauses in her contract and that is a ‘no-death’ onscreen policy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2022, she talked about incorporating this demand in her contract because of killing her characters early in her career. She said, "I noticed I was too good at it, so it's kind of a running joke. I was like, 'I don't get to do any sequels if I keep being this good at [dying].' So I said, 'Look, you gotta put a no-death clause in these contracts so they can't just kill me off like this. I'm never gonna get a sequel in!"

Reese Witherspoon’s ‘wardrobe’ policy

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde is a sequel to the blockbuster OG movie, Legally Blonde, where Reese Witherspoon played Elle Woods. Admittingly, the actress shared how she took all of the wardrobe of that character to her home and put it in her contract. On appearing on The Graham Norton Show, she said, “I got all of my wardrobe. I had it written in my contract.” Reese even disclosed that she brought 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes to her home but never wore any of them. However, on the 15th anniversary of the film, she took them out and tried them on.

She further added, “Some of them fit, some of them didn’t. It was really cool. I showed them all to my daughter.”

Keanu Reeves’ no digital manipulation contract

Keanu Reeves is known for his extraordinary action skills and talent to showcase his acting prowess. However, in his contract, he made sure to put a clause that forbids studios from digitally manipulating his performances. Explaining that in a recent interview with Wired, the actor shared, “Yeah, digitally. I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit. But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the ’90s, I had a performance change. They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, ‘Huh?!’ It was like, I don’t even have to be here.”

He shared that it’s frustrating to lose his own agency where he knowingly participates to get edited while he gives a different performance. The John Wick actor continued, “If you go into deepfake land, it has none of your points of view. That’s scary."

Samuel L. Jackson’s game policy

Samuel L. Jackson, popularly known for starring in Avenger movies as Nick Fury has quite a bizarre demand. In an old interview with CNN, the actor declared that his clause lets him play golf twice a week. He admitted, "They have to let me play at least twice a week. Generally, they either move me onto a golf course or I join a club so I can play there. I like golf because it's a perfect game for an only child like me — you get responsibility for everything you do bad, and you get all the credit for everything you do well."

Nicolas Cage’s demand for a real-life bat

Nicolas Cage once made quite a weird and life-dangering demand while filming the 1988 movie Vampire’s Kiss. In the scene where he got bitten by a bat, the actor wanted a real one instead of a mechanical bat. In the DVD commentary of the film, the producer Barbara Zitwer admitted that he went crazy to get a real bat so much so that they even decided to bring in a bat from Mexico illegally just for the sake of his sanity. However, the director of the movie, Robert Bierman finally could put some sense into him by telling him that a real and wild bat might actually kill him and ruin the whole project.

Daniel Day-Lewis' method acting

Daniel Day-Lewis is known for his method acting. One time he had to drop his British accent to play a character in Spielberg’s movie. After that, one of his co-stars Jared Harris in an interview disclosed how he also had to drop his British accent around him to make him feel at ease and not to throw Day-Lewis off. They even addressed him as Mr President during the shoot.

Well, these are the 6 weird contract demands or clauses that these actors asked for on particular and various projects. Let us know your thoughts about it.

