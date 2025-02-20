A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Make Bold Baby Name Promise After Court Victory

After A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, he and longtime partner Rihanna celebrated in an unexpected way. The couple promised their lawyer, Joe Tacopina, that their next child would bear his name—a lighthearted gesture of appreciation following the high-stakes trial.

Tacopina revealed the surprising moment in an interview with Extra on Feb. 19, recounting how the couple excitedly approached him after the verdict. “They grabbed me and they said, ‘Listen, our next baby—A$AP Joe,’” he shared. “I said, ‘I’m gonna hold you to that!’”

Beyond the humorous promise, Tacopina described the deep gratitude A$AP Rocky expressed, saying the rapper called him family and thanked him for his dedication. The emotional exchange came after a tense period for A$AP, who feared he might not be going home to his children that night.

“He didn’t know if he was going to go home and see his two babies that night or start a decade-long prison sentence,”Tacopina explained. “He grabbed me and said, ‘Joe, I know how hard you fought here. I appreciate you so much.’”

With the legal battle behind them, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna can now focus on their growing family and future together. While it remains to be seen if “A$AP Joe” will become a reality, one thing is certain—the couple is relieved and ready to move forward.