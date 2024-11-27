Alien: Romulus Director Fede Álvarez Shares Updates On Upcoming Sequel; Says He Doesn't Want 'A Recipe For Disaster'

Fede Álvarez, the director of Alien: Romulus, has discussed how a potential sequel could work, which indicated that any follow-up movie will still be pretty far off. While Álvarez and 20th Century Studios are eager to continue with the Alien franchise, the filmmaker said that moving forward will only happen once a proper story has been fleshed out.

Álvarez is working with co-writer Rodo Sayagues to try to come up with ideas for what could potentially be made as the perfect second installment of the sci-fi horror hit. He stated that the crew is determined to ensure any sequel lives up to the legacy of the franchise and revealed that they will only advance when they have devised a concept worthy of the Alien title.

Speaking with IO9 about the sequel, he said, "Well, I mean, we definitely want to do it. The studio wants to do it. I want to do it. I think with sequels, it’s always about finding the right story." He further stated, "Me and Rodo, my co-writer, we have some ideas, but it’s not until we find something that we go, “Ok, that is a movie worth making,” that we really embark on it." The filmmaker concluded by saying that they are in the process of finding a story that is "worthy" of everyone's time and the film's title.

He warned against making a sequel merely because the first film did well and emphasized the need to come up with a meaningful sequel. He added, "Otherwise, you never want to fall into the mistake of making [a sequel] just because the first one is a big hit; just because you can make it, that’s always a recipe for disaster."

Alien: Romulus, released in August, grossed USD 350.8 million worldwide, while it's budget was USD 80 million, making it the second highest-grossing film in the series after Prometheus in 2012. The film had also received excellent acclaim. Following the success of the movie, 20th Century Studios made an announcement in October that Álvarez would return to direct a sequel. Keep an eye out here for further updates.

Alien: Romulus is now streaming on Hulu and will be available on VHS by December 3rd, 2024.

