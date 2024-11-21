Billy Ray Cyrus Reacts To Beyoncé’s CMA Snub Despite Cowboy Carter’s Success: 'She Doesn’t Need A Trophy'

Billy Ray Cyrus has recently shared his thoughts regarding the CMA Awards nominations ahead of the event. He took to Instagram to question why Beyoncé was left out considering her album Cowboy Carter was a hit.

Cyrus admitted that he was stunned that the Single Ladies singer was not nominated for a CMA Award since he perceived that her record Cowboy Carter sold really well. Billy Ray took to Instagram on the eve of the ceremony to congratulate the nominees, but he did not hide the fact that he expected to see Beyoncé in the nominations.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer said that the single Texas Hold ‘Em, which reached number one, was a great success. At the same time, he stressed that a nomination for the CMA Awards is not necessary for the Halo singer. He wrote, "I was surprised to see @beyonce wasn't nominated??? Her album was brilliant... her single ruled. But she knows that. She doesn't need a trophy from the CMA... or permission... or approval from any of their judges."

Cyrus, who won an award with Lil Nas X in 2019, offered his thoughts on how country music is now more about diversity with different artists and different kinds of music genres. The duo won the 2019 Country Music Association (CMA) Award for Musical Event of the Year for their hit remix of Old Town Road. He wrote, "I’m so happy and proud to see country music opening their doors and format to be inclusive to all people, all styles."

Beyonce’s snub didn’t only bother her fans; Kelly Clarkson was also bothered by the lack of nominations for the singer, with the former taking note of the mass attention her songs had managed to acquire.

Concerning a heated debate raised from his comments, Luke Bryan defended himself, saying that he did not intend to be negative regarding Queen Bey. He indicated appreciation for Beyonce and her followers but clarified that when an artist decides to make a country record, he or she ought to contribute more actively to the country music scene.

