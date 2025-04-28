Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Father Struggled With Parkinson's Disease For 2 Decades And Mother's 'Caregiver Fatigue'

Ryan Reynolds remembered his father, James Chester, and recalled the latter’s struggles with Parkinson’s. The actor lost his father in 2015 but revealed that he had experienced his dad’s health journey from different angles. In conversation with People Magazine, the Deadpool & Wolverine star claimed that it took him a while to understand the diagnosis and learn that Chester would suffer from hallucinations and delusions.

Chester suffered from the disease for nearly 20 years. Moreover, the actor shared that his father’s diagnosis also took a toll on his mother, Tammy. While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Reynolds revealed, “There is a real kind of caregiver fatigue, and there's a kind of bag of rocks that you carry around with you where you're the one that's basically responsible for caring for this person, caring for yourself.”

He further added, “My mom was that person. She was the primary caregiver for my father. And when you have somebody who's very prideful like that, he's not going to accept help from anyone else. So I feel for them as much as I do the patients. So when they reach out, I really make time for all of them, not just the one who's dealing with the disease.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, Parkinson's is a progressive disease that affects the nervous system. The symptoms of the disease worsen over time and can cause problems like sleep apnea, depression, and fatigue.

Meanwhile, further sharing the details about his father’s medical condition, The Proposal actor revealed that Chester was a positive man and might have spelled out his disease only twice throughout his life. The only wish Reynolds had is if there were better medical facilities back in the day, his father could have lived a little longer.

