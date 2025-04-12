Bravo Announces Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Below Deck Down Under Crossover; Here’s All You Need to Know
Mary M. Cosby and Angie Katsanevas join Captain Jason for the first-ever Real Housewives charter adventure.
The drama from Salt Lake City is heading offshore! Bravo has officially confirmed an exciting crossover between The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Below Deck Down Under, blending the glamour and chaos of both hit series.
Speculation began when a photo surfaced of Mary M. Cosby and Angie Katsanevas alongside Captain Jason Chambers, hinting at the Housewives’ presence on board. Bravo later confirmed the news with a playful post: “ALL CREW, ALL CREW… Little Girl!” The message revealed that Below Deck Down Under Season 4 has kicked off filming with a Real Housewives crossover charter featuring the full RHOSLC cast.
Captain Jason will be joined by some familiar faces from the Below Deck universe, including Daisy Kelliher as chief stew and Ben Robinson as chef. Meanwhile, RHOSLC is currently filming its sixth season with returning cast members Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Bronwyn Newport, and breakout “friend of” Britany Bateman.
While the complete Below Deck Down Under Season 4 cast has yet to be announced, fans can expect the return of Captain Jason, Daisy Kelliher—known from Below Deck Sailing Yacht—and Chef Ben Robinson, who originally appeared on the first season of Below Deck.
Below Deck Down Under, the third spinoff of the Below Deck franchise, first premiered on Peacock in 2022 before moving to Bravo for its second season. The show follows crew members working and living aboard a superyacht for six weeks, navigating high seas and high drama.
With two fan-favorite Bravo worlds colliding, viewers can expect plenty of luxury, drama, and unforgettable moments. As filming sails ahead, anticipation is already high for what promises to be one of the most iconic charters in Below Deck history.
