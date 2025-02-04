Below Deck Down Under: Captain Jason Reveals Major Season 3 Changes After Sexual Assault Incident

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Below Deck Down Under has had some major changes done by Captain Jason Chambers for its new season. They are being brought to tackle a recent major incident that has left most of its crew in shock.

As per Entertainment Weekly during the second season of the aforementioned show, bosun Luke Jones stripped naked while locking himself in a female crew member’s cabin, who was unconscious. The incident got even more serious when he refused to open the door until producers intervened and removed him from the said cabin. Per reports, this happened after a night of heavy drinking.

Later, when Captain Jason was notified, he decided to escort the bosun off the boat while also firing him the very next day. As the series is now headed into its third season, Captain Jason mentioned that the Below Deck Down Under producers will now have to prioritize safety protocols, "the policies and procedures that they had already in place and [were] used."

While talking to the aforementioned outlet, Captin Jason even mentioned that the producers broke the fourth wall to remove bosun, Luke Jones.

"I don't know if I can say this, but there was a massive drop in alcohol intake," Captain Jason mentioned to the outlet. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal Entertainment has also strengthened its training and alcohol policy, weeks after the incident occurred. They have even extended these rules beyond the Below Deck franchise.

Referring to the new rules and talking to the outlet, Captain Jones further mentioned that the camera crew has still managed to get a lot of drama.

"The drama was still there. Crew still actually dropped their guard a little bit,” Captain Jason Chambers added.

However, during the latest season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn Shephard allowed a few crew member to accompany their guests for a night out with a two-cocktail rule.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.