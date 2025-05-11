Cannes 2025: Dos and Don'ts of the Film Festival You Must Keep in Mind
Get expert-backed tips on what to do and avoid at Cannes Lions 2025, from packing smart to networking right, so you can make the most of your trip to the Croisette.
As the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity approaches, attendees prepare for a whirlwind of panels, parties, networking, and awards. With the Olympic Torch relay passing through Cannes this year, the Croisette promises to be more hectic than usual.
Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned visitor, here's a simple and clear guide of dos and don'ts from Cannes veterans to help you navigate the week professionally and enjoyably.
Dos from Cannes veterans
- Respect the locals and the city. Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer at WPP, says that it's their town, you're a guest, and says to treat it as such.
- Take judging seriously. Reilly adds that if you're a judge, you're picking work that becomes part of the industry's time capsule.
- Focus on creativity and effectiveness. Jamie Shuttleworth from Dentsu Creative says it's the most interesting thing in the industry.
- Plan your schedule ahead of time. Silmo Bonomi of Campbell Ewald suggests arriving early to secure a good seat.
- Enjoy the awards ceremony. Even if you're not winning, Bonomi says the energy is motivating.
- Leave space for surprises. Bonomi says go with the flow. Cannes thrives on spontaneous moments.
- Visit the Gutter Bar. It's a long-standing tradition and a great place to unwind with industry peers.
- Pack smart and stay comfortable. Lindsay Bennett of Gale recommends packing for the heat, bringing electrolytes, and wearing reliable shoes.
- Set clear goals for the trip. Grace Teng from Zambezi suggests choosing three key priorities: networking or attending specific panels.
- Be professional and present. Kaleeta McDade of VML says that Cannes is still a work trip. Your next opportunity could be watching.
- Walk the halls of the Palais. Nick Miaritis of VaynerMedia says it's a study of the year's best advertising.
Don'ts to avoid at Cannes Lions
- Don't act entitled. Reilly warns that if you're rude or break local rules, expect a harsh response.
- Don't lobby if you're a judge. Reilly says that Cannes is always watching. Keep it fair and transparent.
- Don't waste time in line. Shuttleworth encourages you to make the most of downtime by meeting people around you.
- Don't push for jobs. Bonomi says not to turn chats into job interviews; follow up later instead.
- Don't wear new shoes. Bennett reminds attendees to wear shoes that are already broken in.
- Don't go hard on night one. Bennett advises that it's a marathon, not a sprint.
- Don't avoid discomfort. Teng encourages attendees to embrace moments of feeling out of place and just listen and learn.
- Don't over-party early in the week. McDade warns that people will burn out by Wednesday.
- Don't brown-nose only senior people. McDade recommends building relationships with peers at your level, too.
- Don't stay too far from the Palais. Miaritis says commuting can be a hassle, and proximity makes a big difference.
ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Who All Will Preside as Jury Members? Here’s Everything We Know