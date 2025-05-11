Cannes Film Festival 2025: Who All Will Preside as Jury Members? Here’s Everything We Know

The Cannes Film Festival is just around the corner and has announced the names of those who will preside as the jury members this year. The film festival is known to promote diversity, be it in the films that are presented or the selection of the people who will select the winner for the Palme d’Or award.

For the 78th edition of the film festival, the list of the people taking the chairs at the jury’s panel includes Halle Berry, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rochrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, Hong Sangsoo, Carlos Reygadas and Jeremy Strong.

Apart from the Palme d’Or award, the jury is also responsible for choosing the movies that deserve the Grand Prix, Best Actor and Best Actress, Best Director, and the Jury’s Award. Meanwhile, the acclaimed judging panel will also be joined by the Jury President Juliette Binoche.

Last Year, the jury was headed by the Barbie director, Greta Gerwig, and she presented the Palme d’Or to Sean Baker’s Anora. The movie starring Mikey Madison also ruled at the Oscars this year by winning the Best film award as well as Madison taking home the Best Actress prize.

As for the jury members at Cannes, Halle Berry is an actress known for her work in well-acclaimed movies such as Monster’s Ball, Jungle Fever, and the X-Men series. The movie star was the first African-American actress to take home the Oscar for Marc Foster’s directorial.

Alongside her, Payal Kapadia will take the seat, who is known for directing All We Imagined as Light. The movie won the Grand Prix at the film festival last year and led from the front at the award season. Hong Sangsoo, the Korean filmmaker, has been one of the regulars at Cannes and the Berlinale.

Strong, yet another actor, who will be heavily lauded for his work in The Apprentice, earning him the BAFTA, Golden Globes, and Oscar nominations. He too will take the jury’s panel, alongside Reygadas, documentarist and producer Dieudo Hamadi, and French-Moroccan writer Leïla Slimani.

The Cannes Film Festival is set to run from May 13-24, and the winners of the film festival will be announced on the last day, during the closing ceremony.

